You are here

Home > SME
BT EXCLUSIVE: VIRUS OUTBREAK: LIFTING LOCAL TOURISM

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

Some booking platforms handling voucher redemption reportedly intended to charge from 8% to as much as 25%, drawing ire of tourism operators
Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:13 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT
leilal@sph.com.sg @LeilaLaiBT@LeilaLaiBT

nz_stb_241127.jpg
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has said it will monitor the commission rates charged by the booking platforms handling the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers redemption and penalise errant platforms, following concerns from the industry over reportedly eye-watering fees proposed by some.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has said it will monitor the commission rates charged by the booking platforms handling the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers redemption and penalise errant platforms, following concerns from the industry over reportedly eye-watering fees proposed by...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 05:12 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's exports extend recovery despite worsening pandemic

[SEOUL] South Korea's early trade data showed exports extending their recovery in November, as tech demand remained...

Nov 24, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Tuesday as Joe Biden was allowed to begin his transition into...

Nov 24, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets advance at open

[LONDON] European stock markets climbed solidly at the start of trading Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

Nov 24, 2020 04:27 PM
Consumer

Novartis plans US$2.5b share buyback as pipeline grows

[BASEL] Novartis plans to buy back as much as US$2.5 billion of shares as the Swiss drugmaker expects its pipeline...

Nov 24, 2020 04:15 PM
Real Estate

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech sectors to 'positive'

Bitcoin at US$100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for