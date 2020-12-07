You are here

Home > SME

SUSS, ESG platform to trial blockchain solutions for trade and connectivity

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 4:01 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

THE Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Monday launched a digital platform to innovate and test blockchain solutions for supply chains and trade.

The Blockchain for Trade & Connectivity (BTC) Network is a unifying platform that will allow blockchain and other technologies to work together. This is expected to reduce barriers to trade while advancing the trade and connectivity sector towards a secure and effective digital future.

Supported by the National Research Foundation, the initiative will focus on enhancing interoperability between blockchains, by integrating mesh networks that will streamline connectivity between existing systems or platforms. It will offer a test bed for blockchain solutions with global supply chain companies, digital trading platforms and technology specialists.

ESG assistant chief executive Satvinder Singh said that Singapore will need to assure reliable supply chains and trusted connectivity to the world in order to maintain its status as a trade and connectivity hub. "Through the BTC Network, we can connect enterprises with institutes of higher learning to co-create or adopt digital solutions that will promote greater efficiency and transparency across global supply chains," he said.

The initiative includes plans to develop a risk assessment framework for small and medium-sized enterprises, to assess how blockchain can be used to meet their business needs and help them understand its potential.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SUSS and ESG also signed a memorandum of understanding with six commercial partners to create, trial and lead the BTC Network's implementation.

In addition, SUSS will work with academics and industry practitioners to curate courses and programmes to equip the local workforce with digital skills and knowledge.

Said SUSS provost Tsui Kai Chong: "The BTC Network is one of SUSS's endeavours in harnessing transformative technologies to serve society's changing needs and contribute to building an inclusive and resilient society for social good. We are excited that the resulting programmes and courses will better equip our students and adult learners with future-ready digital capabilities."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 03:58 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC sees more Hong Kong problems as politician accounts frozen

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings has once again found itself in the middle of the debate over Hong Kong's political future...

Dec 7, 2020 03:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Venture investor Highland Europe raises 700m euros for fourth fund

[BERLIN] Venture capital group Highland Europe said on Monday it had raised 700 million euros (S$1.135 billion) for...

Dec 7, 2020 03:44 PM
Banking & Finance

BOJ becomes biggest Japan stock owner with S$579b hoard

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has taken over as the biggest owner of the nation's stocks, with the total value of its...

Dec 7, 2020 03:38 PM
Technology

Nokia leading a 6G wireless network project for European Union

[NEW YORK] Nokia is leading a group of companies and universities in a European Union funded wireless project called...

Dec 7, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,273.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

More power to you: Singapore cracks a world's first in democratising finance

Singapore banks on watch over Chinese SOE exposure, say analysts

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for