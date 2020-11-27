You are here

SUSS, SACEOS team up to develop training courses for MICE practitioners

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 12:36 PM
THE Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) has partnered the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS) to train event management practitioners in newly relevant digital skills to meet challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SUSS and SACEOS signed an agreement on Thursday to jointly develop training courses for SUSS's BSc Events Management with Minor programme. In addition to contributing to the overall curriculum, SACEOS will develop five new modules covering topics such as financial and risk management for events, trends and technologies for events, event ideation and conceptualisation.

The partnership aligns with the Event Industry Resilience Roadmap launched in October, in which a key pillar is to build capabilities for the future to support livelihoods and enterprise resilience in the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) sector.

Set to begin in July 2021, the BSc Events Management with Minor programme will cover redesigning events into virtual or hybrid models, implementing safe-management measures, creating and maintaining online channels and using virtual and augmented reality. Students will also build transferable skillsets such as marketing, communication, critical and creative thinking and financial planning.

Jonathan Leong, head of event management programme at SUSS's School of Science and Technology, said courses under the partnership will follow the university's applied learning approach, which has students who are working adults learn first-hand from industry experts in the classroom.

"This collaboration will contribute towards a more creative and resilient Mice industry as our students learn to adapt and pivot as the pandemic evolves," Dr Leong noted.

SACEOS president Aloysius Arlando said the degree will incorporate lessons and best practices learnt from managing Covid-19.

"SACEOS looks forward to curating and contributing to the rigour of the curriculum, injecting best-in-class global practices, adding practical case studies so that a pipeline of future-ready professionals can be trained and better contribute to our industry of tomorrow," he said.

