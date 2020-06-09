The pandemic is changing the role of innovation hubs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A YEAR ago, we were celebrating the global startup economy and its US$3 trillion contribution in economic value.
Today, with many of us in isolation and offices shuttered, Covid-19 has created a great amount of uncertainty for businesses, but these measures are especially distressing for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes