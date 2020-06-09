You are here

Home > SME
COMMENTARY

The pandemic is changing the role of innovation hubs

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200609_SME9_4139483.jpg
"With early access to inventive entrepreneurs and organisations, as well as strong educational, mentorship and financial resources, innovation hubs will play a key role in not only identifying long-term winners, but also setting them on the path to success." - Adrian Tan, head of WeWork Labs, Pacific
PHOTO: WEWORK

A YEAR ago, we were celebrating the global startup economy and its US$3 trillion contribution in economic value.

Today, with many of us in isolation and offices shuttered, Covid-19 has created a great amount of uncertainty for businesses, but these measures are especially distressing for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SME

Omnisense Systems keeps its cool as fever scanner market heats up

SMEs' cash flow challenges easing with government relief, DBS poll finds

SICCI sets up Covid-19 task force to provide crisis support for SMEs

StaffAny launches app to help SMEs manage reopening measures

Home's Favourite: from 3 recipes to winning pastries

Goldbell, Oddle join hands to offer cash advances to F&B firms

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

WHO head urges world not to let up on Covid battle

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on Monday to press on with efforts to contain the novel...

Jun 9, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Russia reopens borders for its nationals to work, study and get treatment abroad

[MOSCOW] Russians needing to work, study or care for relatives abroad are to be allowed to resume international...

Jun 9, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

World Bank says coronavirus to shrink 2020 global output by 5.2%

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2 per cent in 2020, the World Bank...

Jun 8, 2020 11:56 PM
Life & Culture

Saudi Arabia considers limiting haj pilgrims amid Covid-19 fears

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia could drastically limit numbers at the annual haj pilgrimage to prevent a further outbreak of...

Jun 8, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman reprises Democratic tax-hike worry after stock surge

[SINGAPORE] Now that US stocks are solidly back in black, the economy is reopening and infection rates are down,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.