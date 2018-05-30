UOB launches digital clinics targeted at small businesses

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) on Wednesday announced the launch of its monthly digital clinics targeted at small businesses to take the first step towards digitalisation.

Through the clinics, small businesses will learn how they can use technology to improve their processes and receive practical, one-on-one guidance from digitalisation experts on how to implement digital solutions in their operations.

The digitalisation experts will be drawn from UOB's ecosystem of partners, including SAP, payroll software system HReasily and business management solutions provider Enterpryze.

According to UOB, business owners who attend the clinic will receive expert advice on the areas in which their company can benefit from digital technology and information on the funding support that is available to them. After the session, the small business will receive a detailed report with recommendations on the next steps they can take in digitalising their business.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The cost of the digital clinic is S$90 for a two-hour session. As part of a new tie-up between UOB and NTUC U SME, the clinic is being offered to U SME members on a complimentary basis.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng, who was guest-of-honour at the launch, told SME owners: "In the face of such rapid transformation, businesses cannot afford to take a wait-and-see approach. It is time to take action and make it real."

NTUC U SME is also working with UOB to roll out UOB BizSmart to its members, which is a cloud-based integrated business solution that enables businesses to automate administrative processes such as payroll, invoicing and inventory management.

With UOB BizSmart, small businesses can reduce the average time spent on administrative work from four days to only 2½ days per month, freeing up their resources to focus on areas such as improving customer experience.

Mervyn Koh, country head of business banking Singapore, UOB, observed that SMEs "remain unsure" of how to take the first step in their digitalisation, despite having the desire to build their digital capabilities.

He pointed out that two in three small businesses that took part in UOB's SME Transformation Study said that they would appreciate a more customised approach when it comes to the assistance they receive on adopting digital solutions.

"As such, we hope that our practical and hands-on digital clinics will provide Singapore's small businesses with personalised and actionable recommendations which can then be implemented easily and with confidence," he added.