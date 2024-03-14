Alibaba plans to invest US$1.1 billion in South Korea: Yonhap

ALIBABA Group plans to invest US$1.1 billion in South Korea over the next three years to build a logistics centre and expand businesses, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing a business strategy document of the company.

The Chinese e-commerce giant plans to spend US$200 million this year on building the logistics centre and US$100 million to help small and mid-sized South Korean firms sell their products overseas, the report said.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s personal data protection watchdog said it is looking into consumer data practices of major overseas shopping platforms, including Alibaba‘s AliExpress. REUTERS

SEE ALSO Alibaba overhauls incentives to entice staff as stock languishes