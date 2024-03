Much of what fuelled BNPL players – big consumer incentives and an influx of cheap money – is gone now, writes Garage correspondent Claudia Chong.

“Buy now, pay later”, or BNPL, was one of the hottest things in fintech only a year or two ago. Now, you would be hard pressed to find any players that have raised significant cash or gained a spike in users.

Much of what fuelled BNPL players – big consumer incentives and an influx of cheap money – is gone now. Yet, some of the region’s largest e-commerce companies are doubling down on BNPL services.

GoTo plans to ramp up its consumer lending...