East Ventures names new partner for South Korea fund

Vivienne Tay

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 11:24 am
In his new role, Sang Han will manage the fund operation of East Ventures in South Korea.
PHOTO: EAST VENTURES

East Ventures

EAST Ventures has appointed Sang Han, former managing director of Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator (TLA), as partner for its South Korean fund.

TLA is a joint venture between Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory and Vertex Holdings. Prior to TLA, he was with Vertex Venture Holdings for nearly a decade.

In his new role, Sang will manage the fund operation of East Ventures in South Korea. His experience spans two decades, overseeing corporate development and directing investments.

The move comes months after the venture capital firm partnered Seoul-headquartered SV Investment to launch a new fund dedicated to South-east Asian and South Korean investments.

The fund will have a US$100 million target and invest in startups and companies across key sectors, including biotech and healthcare, future mobility, green technology, and media and content.

