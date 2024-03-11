Elon Musk says his AI startup xAI will open-source its Grok chatbot

In December, xAI rolled out its ChatGPT competitor Grok for Premium+ subscribers of social media platform X, aiming to create what Musk has said would be a “maximum truth-seeking AI”.
Elon Musk

ELON Musk said on Monday (Mar 11) his artificial intelligence firm xAI will open-source “Grok”, a chatbot rivalling OpenAI’s ChatGPT, this week.

The development comes about two months after the Tesla CEO said he felt uncomfortable growing the carmaker into a leader in AI and robotics unless he had at least 25 per cent voting control of the company.

Earlier this month, Musk sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, saying they had abandoned the startup’s original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

In a podcast episode with computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, Musk suggested in November that he liked the concept of open-source AI. The billionaire’s startup launched the AI model to a small group of users that month.

