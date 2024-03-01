India’s Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with its payments bank

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 12:37 pm
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns a 51 per cent stake in Paytm Payments Bank while Paytm owns the rest.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Paytm

INDIA’S Paytm and its payments bank unit have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements in the process to reduce dependencies, the embattled payments firm said on Friday (Mar 1).

Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, did not specify what agreements were being terminated.

The payments bank agreed to simplify the shareholders’ agreement to “support (Paytm Payments Bank’s) governance, independent of its shareholders”, the company said.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns a 51 per cent stake in Paytm Payments Bank while Paytm owns the rest.

The move came days after Sharma stepped down as non-executive chairman and board member of the payments bank unit, as part of a major overhaul that follows a central bank clampdown.

The Reserve Bank of India had asked Paytm Payments Bank to wind down operations by Mar 15 due to persistent compliance issues and supervisory concerns, triggering a meltdown in Paytm’s stock.

SEE ALSO

The action against the unit followed concerns including inadequate customer identity checks and a lack of arms-length distance from parent company Paytm, sources previously told Reuters. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

India

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Startups & Tech

Amid ongoing tech layoffs, employment bright spots appear at recently funded startups

Singapore’s KeaBabies joins Secretlab, Castlery with US traction

Nium snags payments licence in Japan

Drop in Tokopedia’s market share led to TikTok deal: GoTo chief

Asean tech funding down 35% in 2023 as late-stage deals dwindle

EU probes Microsoft's security software practices

Breaking News

Most Popular