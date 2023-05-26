Free

Indonesian social commerce platform Evermos raises US$39 million in Series C round

Fri, May 26, 2023 - 04:53 PM

Wu Xinyi
Evermos founders (from left): CEO Ghufron Mustaqim; chief of strategy Ilham Taufiq; chief of sustainability Iqbal Muslimin; and company president Arip Tirta.
PHOTO: EVERMOS

INDONESIA-based social commerce platform Evermos has raised US$39 million in its Series C funding round, led by World Bank Group member International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the IFC Emerging Asia Fund.

Other returning investors include Jungle Ventures, Shunwei Capital, UOB Venture Management and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi. New investors SWC Global, Endeavor Catalyst and Uni-President Asset Holdings also joined in the funding round, Evermos announced on Thursday (25 May).

Founded in 2018, the startup said it has built a reseller-based social commerce network focusing on Sharia-compliant products, with over 160,000 active resellers in 500 cities across Indonesia.

Evermore will use the new funds to “connect local brands and customers in lower-tier cities more efficiently”, said co-founder and chief executive Ghufron Mustaqim. The startup plans to raise its presence in Java and expand to Sumatra.

The fresh funds will also be used to help resellers enlarge their customer base through digital advertising and customer relationship management tools.

Randall Riopelle, IFC acting country manager for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, noted: “Scaling up tech-enabled social commerce platforms such as Evermos can spur economic growth and make a huge contribution towards unlocking access to markets, creating jobs, and lifting prosperity.”

Evermos last raised US$30 million in its Series B funding round led by UOB Venture Management in 2021.

Startups & Tech

