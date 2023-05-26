Indonesian social commerce platform Evermos raises US$39 million in Series C round

INDONESIA-based social commerce platform Evermos has raised US$39 million in its Series C funding round, led by World Bank Group member International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the IFC Emerging Asia Fund.

Other returning investors include Jungle Ventures, Shunwei Capital, UOB Venture Management and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi. New investors SWC Global, Endeavor Catalyst and Uni-President Asset Holdings also joined in the funding round, Evermos announced on Thursday (25 May).

Founded in 2018, the startup said it has built a reseller-based social commerce network focusing on Sharia-compliant products, with over 160,000 active resellers in 500 cities across Indonesia.

Evermore will use the new funds to “connect local brands and customers in lower-tier cities more efficiently”, said co-founder and chief executive Ghufron Mustaqim. The startup plans to raise its presence in Java and expand to Sumatra.

The fresh funds will also be used to help resellers enlarge their customer base through digital advertising and customer relationship management tools.

Randall Riopelle, IFC acting country manager for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, noted: “Scaling up tech-enabled social commerce platforms such as Evermos can spur economic growth and make a huge contribution towards unlocking access to markets, creating jobs, and lifting prosperity.”

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8.30 AM Asean Business Business insights centreing on the fast-growing Southeast Asian market. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Evermos last raised US$30 million in its Series B funding round led by UOB Venture Management in 2021.