Roboadvisers need their own money

Wealth management platforms were busy rolling out new products and raising funds last year. That pipeline of launches led to a bump in their assets under management (AUM) – a key indicator of how big and trusted a wealth manager is.
Many are targeting the mass affluent segment to scale up. Still, even after years in the market, none of the main players headquartered in Singapore have reported profits.
The financial viability of digital wealth platforms...