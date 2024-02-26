The financial viability of digital wealth platforms has been a sticky issue, writes BT Garage correspondent Claudia Chong.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Roboadvisers need their own money"

Today, we’ve got the deets on:

Dear Garage reader,

Wealth management platforms were busy rolling out new products and raising funds last year. That pipeline of launches led to a bump in their assets under management (AUM) – a key indicator of how big and trusted a wealth manager is.

Many are targeting the mass affluent segment to scale up. Still, even after years in the market, none of the main players headquartered in Singapore have reported profits.

The financial viability of digital wealth platforms...