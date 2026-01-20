ShopBack crosses S$1 billion in cashback to users, says experimentation is still key
Being app-driven sets it apart from competitors in markets such as the US and Germany
- ShopBack is focused on experimentation to keep the flywheel of users, merchants and the platform spinning, says Joel Leong, a co-founder of the loyalty platform. PHOTO: SHOPBACK
[SINGAPORE] Loyalty platform ShopBack has crossed the S$1 billion in cashback to users since its inception 11 years ago, and is not looking to stop trying new things.
Its co-founder Joel Leong told The Business Times that crossing the S$1 billion threshold is proof that the flywheel for ShopBack is working, given the platform’s efforts to drive value for its users, merchants and the platform itself.
“Our goal as a platform is to make sure this flywheel makes sense for them, the goals they aiming for and how we can help them,” he said.
