Deep-tech startup Atomionics, backed by SG Growth Capital, opens new research hub

The startup has an ongoing partnership with Mindef for dual-use applications for commerce and defence

Atomionic’s GRAVIO system can detect and map underground resources such as oil and gas deposits without the need for exploratory drilling. PHOTO: ATOMIONICS

[SINGAPORE] Deep-tech startup Atomionics opened an integrated quantum-sensing hub in the Alexandra area on Friday (Jul 31), to work on adapting its solutions to underwater applications.

The company has developed quantum gravimetry, a process of measuring gravitational forces to map out what lies beneath the surface of water.

Atomionics’ existing application has thus far been used for mineral or oil and gas exploration, but, in adapting it for use underwater, navigation has emerged as a key application, allowing for independent navigation and positioning without a connection to GPS (global positioning system) satellites.

Traditional inertia-based navigation systems tend to drift from wear and tear of running the systems, and will require recalibration from time to time.

There are also applications around securing and mapping critical underwater infrastructure such as sub-sea cables, as well as finding resources under the sea bed.

Dr Ravi Kumar, co-founder and chief technology officer of Atomionics, said: “To see beneath the water is to hold an advantage that spans defence, energy and infrastructure.”

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Atomionics’ current application, called GRAVIO, is being used to detect underground minerals, oil or gas without the need for exploratory drilling. GRAVIO has built a 3D model of the ground that can match 95 per cent of exploratory drilling findings.

It can also be used for civil engineering to gain an understanding of soil beds and detecting issues such as impending sinkholes, said Dr Kumar.

Investors in the startup include SG Growth Capital, Defence Science and Technology Agency’s investment arm Cap Vista, and mining giant BHP, among others.

Cap Vista’s investment into Atomionics is part of its strategy to nurture companies with potential dual-use applications in defence and security.

Its CEO Eunice Ooi said: “Cap Vista invests where commercial technology and strategic capability converge, and quantum sensing sits squarely at that intersection.”

Atomionics has an ongoing partnership with Singapore’s Ministry of Defence and Cap Vista to advance its quantum technology for applications for both commercial and defence uses.

Emily Liew, assistant managing director of Enterprise Singapore, a government agency that helps local businesses build skills, innovate, and expand globally, said: “Atomionics’ achievements demonstrate the growing strength of Singapore’s quantum ecosystem and the conducive environment that enables frontier research to be translated into globally relevant deep-tech innovations.”

Atomionics’ focus now is to scale up operations to collect data, develop more sensors from the three it has today and expand into markets, said co-founder and CEO Sahil Tapiawala.

“All that development and manufacturing will happen here (in Singapore), so in the next 12 to 18 months we see ourselves expanding this manufacturing so that we can deploy it in Australia, US and India,” he added.