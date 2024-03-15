Didi Global must face US investor lawsuit over IPO

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 6:39 am
Shares of Didi tumbled in July 2021 as China’s cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, banned it from registering new customers and required the removal of the Didi Travel app from smartphone app stores.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Didi Global

DIDI Global, the Chinese ride-hailing company, must face a lawsuit in a US court claiming it defrauded investors by concealing and disobeying a Chinese government order to postpone its 2021 initial public offering until it resolved cybersecurity and privacy concerns.

In a 54-page decision on Thursday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court said investors who brought the proposed class action sufficiently pleaded that Didi and various officials intended to defraud them in raising more than US$4.4 billion in the June 30, 2021 IPO.

The offering valued all of Didi at about US$67.5 billion.

Kaplan said the alleged desire to sell American depositary shares before a looming government crackdown on Chinese technology companies gave Didi and the officials a “concrete and personal economic motive” to go public before “the window for high valuation Chinese IPOs in the United States” closed.

Lawyers for Didi did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The investors’ lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Kaplan also refused to dismiss claims against banks that helped Didi go public.

SEE ALSO

Shares of Didi tumbled in July 2021 as China’s cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, banned it from registering new customers and required the removal of the Didi Travel app from smartphone app stores.

Didi announced plans in December 2021 to delist the US-listed shares. The regulator fined Didi US$1.2 billion the following July over the episode.

Didi’s market value is now about US$19 billion, according to LSEG data.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Tech IPO

Lawsuits

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Garage

Singapore AI startup Sqreem buys Australia-based Trade Indy

BNPL players losing steam as digital banking gains speed

Rocket explodes moments after Japan space startup’s launch

Crypto exchange OKX snags major payment institution licence from MAS

Volvo invests in, taps Breathe Battery tech for 30% faster EV charging

Digging into the numbers in tech

Breaking News

Most Popular