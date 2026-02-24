Enterprise procurement platform Eezee raises US$5 million

Korea Investment Partners South-East Asia leads the pre-Series B funding round

Logan Tan, Eezee's CEO and co-founder, says there is "increased inbound demand and significantly less education required" around the startup's offering. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Enterprise procurement platform Eezee announced that it has raised a US$5 million pre-Series B funding round on Tuesday (Feb 24).

The funding round was led by Korea Investment Partners South-East Asia, along with existing investors Kickstart Ventures and Wavemaker Ventures. Several undisclosed strategic investors also joined.

“Procurement remains one of the largest yet least optimised enterprise functions globally,” said Shane Ang, vice-president at Korea Investment Partners South-East Asia.

The capital will be used to fuel Eezee’s regional expansion. The platform recently launched in Thailand and also has operations in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The funds will also be put towards Eezee’s artificial intelligence (AI) procurement tools, RFQBot and ProcureFlow. These tools are designed to “automate and optimise enterprise procurement workflows, particularly long-tail low-value purchases that remain largely manual and fragmented”.

RFQBot and ProcureFlow are set for a multi-market roll-out in the first half of 2026.

Eezee has hit operational profitability in its Malaysia and Indonesia markets; it expects to reach group-level profitability in the second half of the year.

Logan Tan, CEO and co-founder of Eezee, said that with the latest round, “we’re seeing a more mature market, increased inbound demand and significantly less education required around Eezee’s offering”.