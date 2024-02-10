Musk’s Neuralink switches location of incorporation to Nevada

Published Sat, Feb 10, 2024 · 11:45 am
Musk said last week that Neuralink had implanted its first brain chip in a human patient, who was recovering well after the procedure.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Elon Musk

ELON Musk’s brain-chip implant company, Neuralink, changed its location of incorporation from Delaware to Nevada, according to the business portals of both states.

The development comes about a week after Musk said Tesla would hold a shareholder vote to transfer its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware after a judge invalidated his US$56 billion pay package.

However, switching the state of incorporation for Tesla could come with hurdles such as investor lawsuits, particularly if it was seen as a move to secure his pay package, legal experts said.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

Medical research

