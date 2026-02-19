OpenAI funding on track to top US$100 billion in latest round: sources

The company’s pre-money value will remain US$730 billion, according to a source

The first portion of the funding round will largely come from strategic investors, according to sources. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] OpenAI is close to finalising the first phase of a new funding round that is likely to bring in more than US$100 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter, a record-breaking financing deal that would give the startup additional capital to build out its artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

As the ChatGPT maker prepares to spend trillions in infrastructure investment, the overall valuation of the company, including the eventual funding, could exceed US$850 billion, according to some of the sources. That’s higher than the US$830 billion initially expected. The company’s pre-money value will remain US$730 billion, said one source, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The first portion of the funding round will largely come from strategic investors, including Amazon.com, SoftBank Group, Nvidia and Microsoft, the sources said. If those companies invest near the highest ranges of what has been discussed, those commitments will near US$100 billion. Those companies are expected to finalise their allocations by the end of this month, some of the sources said.

The next phase of the deal, which will include venture capital firms, sovereign wealth funds and other financial investors, is expected to close later, and may bring the total fundraising amount substantially higher, some of the sources said.

The deal is not yet finalised and the details could change, some of the sources said.

Representatives for OpenAI, Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank and Microsoft either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In connection with the upcoming deal, Amazon is expected to invest up to US$50 billion, SoftBank is set to invest as much as US$30 billion, and Nvidia has discussed putting in US$20 billion, Bloomberg previously reported. The money from corporate investors is expected to come in several tranches, or instalments, over the course of the current year, some of the sources said.

As part of its partnership with Amazon, OpenAI is expected to expand its use of Amazon’s chips and cloud computing services, said one of the sources. BLOOMBERG