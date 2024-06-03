Shein plans to file for London IPO as soon as this week
ONLINE fashion retailer Shein is set to file for an initial public offering (IPO) in London as soon as this week that could value the company at about £50 billion (S$86 billion), according to a person familiar with the matter.
The timing of the filing could change and there’s no certainty that a deal will result, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the plan is confidential. Sky News earlier reported Shein’s plan to file.
Shein’s offering could become one of the United Kingdom’s biggest ever IPOs, clawing back a chunk of the market value London has lost from companies shifting their primary listings to New York. The London Stock Exchange also has largely missed out on this year’s revival of European IPOs.
Bloomberg News reported in February that Shein was actively looking at London as it had judged it unlikely that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would approve a New York IPO. US Senator Marco Rubio was among those asking the SEC to block it, saying that the company needs to disclose more about its operations in China.
Shein, which was founded in China and is now headquartered in Singapore, declined to comment to Bloomberg News on the IPO.
The company still needs approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to proceed with the listing under new rules that spell out the vetting required of companies ahead of an IPO outside China.
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
Talk of the IPO has resurfaced after the UK announced elections for Jul 4, with opinion polls showing the opposition Labour Party far ahead of the Conservatives.
Donald Tang, Shein’s executive chairman, has spoken to a number of Labour politicians, including shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Sky News reported. BLOOMBERG
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Startups
Trip.com scales up outside China to capture post-pandemic travel rebound
Shein plans to file for London IPO as soon as this week
Singapore to invest about S$300 million in quantum tech research and talent
Singapore to add at least 300 MW in data centre capacity, potentially more with green energy
Shopee’s in-house logistics giving it a leg-up, next step is keeping the edge
Vertex Growth secures US$15m funding from Korea Venture Investment Corp