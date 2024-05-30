Shopee’s in-house logistics giving it a leg-up, next step is keeping the edge
Such capabilities help with cost efficiency in a cut-throat environment
SHOPEE’S efforts to grow its in-house logistics arm appear to be bearing fruit, with the e-commerce platform boasting efficiency gains in its delivery and fulfilment in its latest earnings. This came on the back of a record high in quarterly revenue for Shopee.
But the battle is far from over. Investors will need to watch if Shopee can defend its in-house logistics advantage against incumbent rival Lazada and new challenger TikTok Shop.
Shopee, owned by New York-listed Sea, recently posted US$2.7 billion in revenue for the first quarter ended Mar 31. This marked an all-time high, and also accounted for the bulk of Sea’s US$3.7 billion in Q1 revenue.
