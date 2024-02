KeaBabies founders Ivan Ong and Jane Neo, with their kids.

KEABABIES, a Singapore-based baby products company, hit revenue of US$58 million in 2023, its co-founder and CEO Ivan Ong said. According to Ong’s LinkedIn post, the amount is an increase from US$37 million of revenue in 2022.

This continues a trend of digitally native consumer brands from Singapore...