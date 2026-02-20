Singapore’s Tada ramps up US push, eyes Africa as Grab-GoTo merger looms

The company is looking to raise US$100 million in investment to support its growth in existing and new markets

Tada founder Kay Woo says that as its top line grows, the company is in a position to reinvest more directly in its driver base to support them. PHOTO: TADA

[SINGAPORE] As Grab and GoTo edge towards a potential merger that could redraw the region’s ride-hailing map, rival platform Tada is accelerating its global expansion plans spanning the US and Africa.

After entering Denver in the US state of Colorado last July, the zero-commission ride-hailing firm is preparing to launch in New York City and raise fresh funds to enter Africa in 2026.

Rather than launch independently, Tada opted for a partnership-led entry into the US.