Syfe crosses S$20 billion AUM mark, tracks growth from investment and trading segments

Its focus now is on curating the funds that are right for the platform’s users

The bulk of the growth in Syfe’s assets under management has been from existing users, says Dhruv Arora, CEO and founder of the wealth platform. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Wealth platform Syfe has crossed S$20 billion in assets under management (AUM), powered by growth in its investment and trading segments.

The over 400,000 users on Syfe have continued to be active in the platform’s fixed income and money market options, but its brokerage business has also done well, said Dhruv Arora, CEO and founder of the platform.

He noted that investment activity has not just been concentrated on US stock offerings. “We’ve actually seen the non-US markets volume double in the last 12 months, so growth has been quite broad-based,” he told The Business Times.

And growth has come from equity portfolios as well as single-stock offerings, Arora noted.

New users make up some of the growth, but the bulk of the AUM growth comes from existing users, which he takes as a sign that users are continuing to trust Syfe with more of their wealth.

With AUM surpassing S$20 billion, Syfe is focused on figuring out the funds that are right for their users, which entails looking for fund managers with the right offerings – and this has meant turning down certain fund managers.

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Growing the markets

Syfe has continued to whittle down its losses. In its FY2025 that ended on Mar 31, losses had gone down to S$387,923 from S$1.8 million in FY2024, going by regulatory filings from data platform Handshakes.

In fact, Syfe as a group was profitable for the first time in the final quarter of 2025, and has remained profitable since then, with its Singapore and Australia markets driving this profitability, said Arora.

The Singapore market has been profitable for Syfe since 2024. In the Australia market, Syfe acquired online investment platform, Selfwealth in May 2025, which is now profitable, he added.

Selfwealth has since been rebranded “Selfwealth by Syfe”.

The Hong Kong market, which Syfe entered in May 2022, is the fastest growing in percentage terms because of its smaller base relative to Singapore and Australia.

“Frankly, it’s only because we’ve only gotten serious about Hong Kong in the last couple of years,” said Arora.

Syfe’s work with its technology systems enables the platform to offer products from the Singapore market to other markets like Australia. Fractional investing, for instance, is a product built for the Singapore market that has been rolled out in the other markets, he added.

Being a holistic platform offering brokerage and wealth management services is a key strength, he said. Syfe is looking to bring the same holistic offerings it has built in Singapore to the Australian market.

“We are launching our first set of wealth offerings in Australia very soon,” said Arora.

New products and focus

Syfe is now setting its sights on building a new product, Lend & Earn. This is a share-lending product which the platform’s users use to generate passive income through the period the shares are loaned out. Users still retain the ability to sell or recall the shares at any time.

Arora said this is about building products that are right for the users of the platform, and is needed for survival in a consumer-facing business.

The platform believes that since users are investing long-term with Syfe relative to traditional brokerage platforms, this product provides some additional returns on a stock.

This product is optional for Syfe users, but Arora is confident that many users will come round to using it.

Separately, Syfe is launching zero fees for trading on US equities, which remain the anchor for Singapore portfolios on Syfe.

Artificial intelligence has also been implemented on Syfe, with users now able to use Curate with AI to build personalised portfolios with exposures to various investment themes, or markets like travel and Japan for example.

“That level of enablement is just the power of technology, which was not just possible to do at a human level,” said Arora.

Syfe’s AI efforts were initially focused on internal processes, from engineering to operations. The impact on efficiency and productivity has been “massive”, he added.

The wealth platform will next go deeper with its AI use for users, such as personalised market insights based on each individual’s portfolio.

“What you’ll see is essentially improvements and enhancements, but a lot of focus around personalisation and advice,” he said.

He told BT that Syfe will also be broadening the offerings in Australia to more closely resemble those in Singapore. The platform will continue to be active in the pension space in Australia, an area that will remain a focus.

Arora said: “Our goal is in 12 months in Hong Kong and Australia, we can do the same thing as Singapore, where we become a core part of their wealth allocation.”