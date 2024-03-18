Talent shortage a hurdle for Singapore’s AI startups as demand spreads across industries

Singapore had more than 800 AI startups in 2021, with the number having grown at a compounded 18 per cent a year since 2018.

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) talent is hot property and local startups are struggling to snag enough of it. Industry players said hiring competition comes not just from other players but also companies trying to incorporate AI into their businesses.

“AI is very easily deployed across a lot of the industries we know of: healthcare, finance, everything under the sun,” said Juliana Lim, executive director of talent networking at the government-led deep tech initiative SGInnovate.

The range of available talent is also too narrow for market needs, which means more development pathways are needed.

The AI field has been fertile ground for startups for some years.

