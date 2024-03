Laurent Junique, founder of TDCX, is facing a challenge from a minority shareholder who has asked regulators to scrutinise his offer of privatisation.

A MINORITY investor of digital advertising solutions provider TDCX has filed a complaint with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, asking the regulators to scrutinise a privatisation deal that is underway.

In particular, the shareholder V Mittal has drawn...