Atome CEO steps down, to join GoTo Financial

CONTINUING a recent string of management shakeups in South-east Asia’s startup scene, Atome chief executive officer (CEO) David Chen has stepped down from the company. Chen will join GoTo Financial, the fintech arm of Indonesia’s GoTo Group, as head of consumer lending.

Chen will remain as co-founder of Advance Intelligence Group, the buy now, pay later service’s parent firm, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Before leading Atome in 2018, Chen founded and led Nestia, a consumer lifestyle app. He also held research and engineering roles at companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Yahoo in the mid to late 2000s.

His departure from Atome adds to the list of CEO and co-founder exits announced this year, which includes companies such as Carousell, Modalku and 17Live.

Through GoTo Financial, GoTo offers services including digital wallet GoPay and BNPL product GoPay Later.

While GoPay was previously bundled in the Gojek app, a standalone app was launched for the e-wallet in August 2023. More recently, GoTo Financial teamed up with its affiliate Bank Jago to introduce GoPay Tabungan by Jago, a bank account for daily transactions that is accessible through the GoPay and Gojek apps.

SEE ALSO Grab-GoTo merger a quick fix but hard sell

Atome is present in five countries across South-east Asia. Its parent Advance Intelligence Group is valued at roughly US$2 billion, according to Tech in Asia data.

Backers include SoftBank’s Vision Fund, Warburg Pincus and EDBI.

However, Atome in July last year confirmed its exit from the Vietnam market to Tech in Asia, saying that “Vietnam’s contribution to our overall business was limited”. TECH IN ASIA