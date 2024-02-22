"GoPizza serves pizza with AI and robotics. But is it a flash in the pan?"

GOPIZZA founder and chief executive Jay Lim is no foodie, but he is on a mission to make pizza more accessible.

Lim, who attended university in Singapore, recalls paying S$20 to S$30 for a buy one, get one free pizza, which he found “illogical.” Apart from waiting over an hour for your order to be delivered, “you’re sure to have leftovers,” he says.

Now, he owns the third-largest pizza chain in Singapore by store count. Demand for its pizzas is driven by trends including an increase in single-person households, rising cost of living, and a post-pandemic labour crunch, Lim said.

GoPizza started out in South Korea as a single food truck in 2016. Eight years later, it has 200 stores in seven...