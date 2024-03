Kaya will invest in 30 to 40 early-stage startups in the Philippines and South-east Asia over the next four years via the new funds.

"Kaya Founders hits second close of latest funds at 1 billion pesos"

PHILIPPINES-BASED venture capital firm Kaya Founders secured a total of one billion pesos (S$24 million) as of the second close of its two latest funds, bringing its total assets under management to roughly US$22.5 million.

Pavilion Capital and Concentric Equity Partners as well as Gabriel and Geraldine...