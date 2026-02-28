Chinese-founded, Singapore-based AI startups: The next Manus might be on this list
Plenty of Chinese founders are building AI companies in the city-state
- A Chinese founding team started it in China, then moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2025. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
MANUS became Singapore’s first billion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) startup after Meta’s acquisition. But it was not originally from the city-state.
A Chinese founding team started it in China, then moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2025. The neutral ground helped it sidestep US-China tensions and enabled its acquisition by a US tech giant.
Will Singapore see another Manus? Plenty of Chinese founders are building AI companies in the city-state, whether from scratch or through recent relocations.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services