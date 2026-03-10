The Business Times
Singapore-based Stryv acquires water purifier brand Sterra

Roy Ang believes both companies can hit their goal of achieving an overall nine-figure revenue in 2027

阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Under the deal, Sterra will continue operating as a standalone brand with its CEO Chris Lim (right) remaining at the helm, Stryv CEO Roy Ang (left) says. PHOTO: STRYV

    Elyssa Lopez

    Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 11:04 AM

    SINGAPORE-BASED consumer electronics startup Stryv has fully acquired home appliance brand Sterra for an undisclosed amount. It’s the latest in a growing trend of Asian D2C brands and consumer goods firms rushing to scoop up competitors, with M&As happening in Singapore and India.

    Under the deal, Sterra will continue operating as a standalone brand with its CEO Chris Lim remaining at the helm, Stryv CEO Roy Ang told Tech in Asia.

    Together, the firms will be part of D2C brand builder Evo Commerce, Stryv’s parent company. Formerly known as Evolut Holdings, it specialises in wellness and personal care products.

