Singapore’s GlobalTix ups revenue by 10% in FY25 as Apac push mounts
The company provides tour operators with a cloud-based system for inventory management, pricing, and digital ticket issuance
- In Singapore, GlobalTix partners with attractions such as Mandai Wildlife Reserve and Universal Studios. PHOTO: GLOBALTIX
SOAKING in the sunshine of tourism’s post-pandemic revival, online ticketing platform GlobalTix drove its top line up 10.2 per cent to US$76.3 million in its financial year ending March 2025 (FY2025), its latest audited financial statements show.
This comes at a time when big names in hospitality such as Hyatt and Hilton are placing a higher importance on Asia Pacific.
For instance, Hyatt, which handles over 1,450 hotels and resorts globally, plans to open 90 more properties in the region – particularly in markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia – over the next five years.
