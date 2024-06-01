Trip.com scales up outside China to capture post-pandemic travel rebound
The Singapore-headquartered travel portal is ramping up its headcount across its Asia-Pacific offices
TRAVEL portal Trip.com continues to expand beyond its roots in China, seeking customers and increasing headcount in other markets, including its international headquarters in Singapore.
The post-pandemic rebound in travel was the catalyst for its current expansion, with an increase in travel offerings too, said Edmund Ong, general manager of Trip.com Singapore, in an interview with The Business Times.
“When global travel began to recover in 2022 and 2023, we started to rapidly expand our teams to meet these business needs,” he said.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Startups
Trip.com scales up outside China to capture post-pandemic travel rebound
Singapore to invest about S$300 million in quantum tech research and talent
Singapore to add at least 300 MW in data centre capacity, potentially more with green energy
Shopee’s in-house logistics giving it a leg-up, next step is keeping the edge
What layoff benefits are Asian tech workers getting?
Startups ditch SEA expansion for American Dream, but it’s not that simple