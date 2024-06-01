The Business Times
Trip.com scales up outside China to capture post-pandemic travel rebound

The Singapore-headquartered travel portal is ramping up its headcount across its Asia-Pacific offices

Paige Lim

Paige Lim

Published Sat, Jun 1, 2024 · 05:00 AM
TRAVEL portal Trip.com continues to expand beyond its roots in China, seeking customers and increasing headcount in other markets, including its international headquarters in Singapore.

The post-pandemic rebound in travel was the catalyst for its current expansion, with an increase in travel offerings too, said Edmund Ong, general manager of Trip.com Singapore, in an interview with The Business Times.

“When global travel began to recover in 2022 and 2023, we started to rapidly expand our teams to meet these business needs,” he said.

