The Business Times
business-time-50

AirTrunk gets US$2.3 billion green loan for Johor data centre

Global coordinators that led the financing include Credit Agricole, DBS, HSBC, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and UOB

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 12:49 PM
    • An AirTrunk data centre under construction in Australia (pictured). The AI boom has fuelled a wave of multibillion-dollar data centre deals across Asia-Pacific.
    • An AirTrunk data centre under construction in Australia (pictured). The AI boom has fuelled a wave of multibillion-dollar data centre deals across Asia-Pacific. PHOTO: REUTERS

    BLACKSTONE-OWNED data centre firm AirTrunk has secured a US$2.3 billion green loan from 30 lenders for a new facility in Malaysia, its largest financing so far for a single asset.

    The loan for its JHB2 hyperscale data centre in the southern state of Johor was led by 10 global coordinators including Credit Agricole, DBS, HSBC, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and UOB, the company said in a statement on Wednesday (Jul 29).

    The artificial intelligence boom has fuelled a wave of multibillion-dollar data centre deals across Asia-Pacific, even as the broader regional syndicated loan market remains in its deepest slump in 16 years. 

    But the rapid growth is also testing banks’ appetite for the sector, with some lenders taking steps to manage their exposure.

    Credit Agricole is seeking to sell about HK$150 million (US$19 million) of a loan it and other banks provided to ESR Group after hitting its internal lending cap for data centres, according to people familiar with the matter.

    AirTrunk, which is also in talks with banks for a A$4.3 billion (US$3 billion) loan for a new data centre in Australia, has been working on asset-backed bonds to refinance existing bank loans.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The company is said to be targeting an initial public offering of a Singapore real estate investment trust that could raise about US$1.5 billion.

    The loan is classified as green due to the facility’s energy and water efficiency performance, the company said.

    The data centre is targeting a power usage effectiveness ratio of 1.37 – below the global average of about 1.5 to 1.6 – and will employ advanced water-efficient cooling technology, according to the firm.

    The green loan will allow AirTrunk to generate margin savings which it said will support its social impact programme in Malaysia. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Data centresArtificial IntelligenceAsia-PacificAirTrunkBlackRockGreen Loan

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    SIA said macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, including the Middle East conflict, continue to add uncertainty to the airline industry’s operating environment.

    SIA posts S$76 million Q1 loss despite record revenue as fuel cost jumps almost S$1 billion

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More