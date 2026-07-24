AMD unveils new products said to outperform Nvidia’s in pursuit of US$2 trillion opportunity

The chipmaker says these offerings are major upgrades to its current line-up and compare favourably to competition

At a company event on Jul 23, AMD unveiled a new generation of microprocessors, an updated AI accelerator and a server design. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced a raft of new products for data centres that it said will outperform those from rival Nvidia, aiming to make gains in a booming market for artificial intelligence computing.

At a company event on Thursday (Jul 23), AMD unveiled a new generation of microprocessors, an updated AI accelerator and a server design.

The products represent major upgrades to its current line-up and compare favourably with offerings from competitors, the chipmaker said.

AMD is expressing growing confidence that it can be more than a distant rival to Nvidia, whose technology has dominated the massive buildout of AI data centres and generated hundreds of billions in revenue.

Both companies agree that customers’ appetite for the technology is insatiable and are racing to offer more powerful chips.

Under chief executive officer Lisa Su, AMD has delivered a remarkable growth run – and Wall Street expects the pace to accelerate.

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Still, challenging Nvidia will not be easy. Though AMD is widely seen as a key contender, Nvidia continues to grow faster and gets more revenue in a quarter than AMD does in a year.

The market for AI accelerators – the chips that train and run the AI software – will soar to US$1.4 trillion by 2030, AMD predicted.

The opportunity for the company’s traditional data centre product, central processing units, will be worth US$220 billion by that date, the company said.

Overall, AMD believes it will be competing in a market worth US$2 trillion in 2030.

AMD showed off its new Helios server rack as part of the presentation.

That computer, a design that server makers will adopt and sell themselves, consists of as many as 72 of its MI400 series accelerators.

The MI455 version of that line-up will provide a massive increase in performance versus its predecessors when measured by ability to handle memory and provide results more quickly and cheaply. BLOOMBERG