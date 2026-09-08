Anthropic reportedly walks away from US$6 billion acquisition of AI startup Decart

The Claude chatbot maker is said to walk away after exploring a deal and performing due diligence

The companies may still pursue other opportunities to collaborate, said one person familiar with the matter. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Anthropic has decided against pursuing an acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Decart AI, people familiar with the matter said.

Anthropic had been exploring a deal and performed due diligence on Decart, but ultimately walked away, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The companies may still pursue other opportunities to collaborate, one of the people said.

Representatives for Anthropic and Decart declined to comment.

The Claude chatbot maker had been in talks to buy Decart for around US$6 billion, though nothing had been finalised and there was a possibility the talks could fall through, Bloomberg News reported in August.

Decart produces software that can reduce the cost of training and operating AI by helping chips work more efficiently.

Anthropic, which rarely makes large acquisitions, has been spending on computing power to develop new products and serve customers ahead of its highly anticipated Wall Street debut.

The company has been seeking to raise as much as SpaceX or more in its initial public offering, people familiar with the preparations have said. BLOOMBERG