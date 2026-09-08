Anthropic reportedly walks away from US$6 billion acquisition of AI startup Decart
The Claude chatbot maker is said to walk away after exploring a deal and performing due diligence
- The companies may still pursue other opportunities to collaborate, said one person familiar with the matter. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] Anthropic has decided against pursuing an acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Decart AI, people familiar with the matter said.
Anthropic had been exploring a deal and performed due diligence on Decart, but ultimately walked away, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
The companies may still pursue other opportunities to collaborate, one of the people said.
Representatives for Anthropic and Decart declined to comment.
The Claude chatbot maker had been in talks to buy Decart for around US$6 billion, though nothing had been finalised and there was a possibility the talks could fall through, Bloomberg News reported in August.
Decart produces software that can reduce the cost of training and operating AI by helping chips work more efficiently.
Asean Intelligence
Get insights into businesses across South-east AsiaGet the free report
Anthropic, which rarely makes large acquisitions, has been spending on computing power to develop new products and serve customers ahead of its highly anticipated Wall Street debut.
The company has been seeking to raise as much as SpaceX or more in its initial public offering, people familiar with the preparations have said. BLOOMBERG
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Singapore’s new data centres must use renewables. Can they overcome the hurdles?
PM Wong wants more private-sector leaders like Tan See Leng in Cabinet amid succession challenge
Dolly Parton’s former California retreat returns to the market
Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?