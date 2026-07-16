Anthropic's Mythos AI risks are a ‘real issue’, says JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

The remarks highlight AI safety concerns, including the misuse of systems capable of identifying software vulnerabilities

Jamie Dimon (pictured) said that access to advanced AI capabilities must be controlled, adding that “you’re giving ballistic missiles to individuals with Mythos”. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday (Jul 15) that risks posed by Anthropic’s Mythos artificial intelligence model are a “real issue” that the US government is on top of.

His remarks underscore concerns about the powerful model that have caused Washington to intervene.

Dimon, speaking at Senator Dave McCormick’s Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, added that access to advanced AI capabilities must be controlled, saying “you’re giving ballistic missiles to individuals with Mythos”.

US-based Anthropic released Mythos in April to a select group that included JPMorgan.

The model has attracted interest from banks because it is considered among the most advanced AI systems for identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities, helping firms uncover and fix weaknesses more quickly.

However, in June, the US government ordered Anthropic to restrict access to its top AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, to foreign nationals over national security concerns, forcing the company to cut off worldwide access.

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The government later removed restrictions on the models after Anthropic implemented new safeguards.

Governments and tech companies are grappling with AI safety concerns, including the misuse of systems capable of identifying software vulnerabilities.

Washington has stepped up oversight of new model releases amid fears that advanced AI could be exploited by military intelligence in China, Russia or other countries of concern.

Anthropic could not be immediately reached for comment on Dimon’s remarks outside regular business hours. REUTERS