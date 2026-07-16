The Business Times
business-time-50

Anthropic's Mythos AI risks are a ‘real issue’, says JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

The remarks highlight AI safety concerns, including the misuse of systems capable of identifying software vulnerabilities

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 11:38 AM
    • Jamie Dimon (pictured) said that access to advanced AI capabilities must be controlled, adding that “you’re giving ballistic missiles to individuals with Mythos”. 
    • Jamie Dimon (pictured) said that access to advanced AI capabilities must be controlled, adding that “you’re giving ballistic missiles to individuals with Mythos”.  PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday (Jul 15) that risks posed by Anthropic’s Mythos artificial intelligence model are a “real issue” that the US government is on top of.

    His remarks underscore concerns about the powerful model that have caused Washington to intervene.

    Dimon, speaking at Senator Dave McCormick’s Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, added that access to advanced AI capabilities must be controlled, saying “you’re giving ballistic missiles to individuals with Mythos”.

    US-based Anthropic released Mythos in April to a select group that included JPMorgan.

    The model has attracted interest from banks because it is considered among the most advanced AI systems for identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities, helping firms uncover and fix weaknesses more quickly.

    However, in June, the US government ordered Anthropic to restrict access to its top AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, to foreign nationals over national security concerns, forcing the company to cut off worldwide access.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The government later removed restrictions on the models after Anthropic implemented new safeguards.

    Governments and tech companies are grappling with AI safety concerns, including the misuse of systems capable of identifying software vulnerabilities.

    Washington has stepped up oversight of new model releases amid fears that advanced AI could be exploited by military intelligence in China, Russia or other countries of concern.

    Anthropic could not be immediately reached for comment on Dimon’s remarks outside regular business hours. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AnthropicArtificial IntelligenceJamie Dimon

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The 618,500-sq-ft site can yield up to 1,280 new private homes and up to 242,188 sq ft for commercial use.

    Frasers Property-led consortium outbids two others with S$2.13 billion offer for Bayshore Drive mixed-use site

    GovTech was established in October 2016 and has since developed widely used digital services such as Singpass.

    GovTech retrenches 93 staff in first phase of agency’s 2-year workforce transformation 

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (far left) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listening as President Donald Trump (centre) speaks to the media on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026.

    A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process

    Based on findings about the RTS Link’s potential impact, SBF, RAS and SRA identity three priority areas for action and 10 policy recommendations.

    RTS Link could lead to S$290 million net increase in outbound spend from Singapore annually: study

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More