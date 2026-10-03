Broadcom amassing US$60 billion to fund chips for Anthropic: sources

Banks involved in the massive debt package include Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley

Broadcom is looking to sell more chips and other data-centre equipment, challenging Nvidia. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Broadcom’s Wall Street syndicate is starting to gather US$60 billion of fresh artificial intelligence chip financing to benefit Anthropic and other companies, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Banks involved in the massive debt package, including Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, are poised to send out syndication letters for a US$42 billion Class A senior-secured tranche, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing the deal, which has yet to be announced.

Broadcom will provide so-called residual value support that effectively backstops that portion of the financing, the people said.

Blackstone is leading an US$18 billion tranche of Class B junior debt, committing US$9 billion from various funds, the people said. The remainder of that tranche will also be syndicated, they added.

Representatives for Broadcom and all of the banks declined to comment.

The financing, which has been taking shape for weeks, is being closely watched by professionals across Wall Street and Silicon Valley for reassurance that investors are still keen to back AI’s build-out amid a public backlash against data-centre construction.

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Broadcom is looking to sell more chips and other data-centre equipment, challenging Nvidia, while AI companies such as Anthropic need-ever more computing capacity.

Other banks will be invited to join the senior-secured financing tranche as soon as Friday (Oct 2), said people with knowledge of the matter. As with a previous Broadcom chip financing deal, part of the senior-secured notes will likely be refinanced in the bond market later on.

The potential deal would help firms including Anthropic access chips and other key AI infrastructure, people with knowledge of the talks said in August.

It adds to the hundreds of billions of dollars of debt already raised to build out AI infrastructure. While much of that has gone towards data centres, deals to finance chips and servers have multiplied, too.

In August, Nvidia also announced a partnership with six of the biggest names in finance, including Blackstone, to mobilise more than US$500 billion for AI, including helping customers fund their purchases of the company’s chips.

Meanwhile, Blackstone’s investment in Anthropic has helped boost the performance of its private equity fund catering to the wealthy. BLOOMBERG