The Business Times
business-time-50

‘The market has spoken’: DBS CEO Tan Su Shan says market is repricing AI financing risks

She notes that weaker firms may see their credit ratings revised downwards

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 10:54 AM
    • Tan, who leads South-east Asia’s largest bank, said risk repricing is “healthy” as the market wants to make sure that big financial commitments are sustainable. 
    • Tan, who leads South-east Asia’s largest bank, said risk repricing is “healthy” as the market wants to make sure that big financial commitments are sustainable.  PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SINGAPORE] The market is repricing the risks around investments related to the buildup of artificial intelligence that could lead to more discipline in financing, according to DBS chief executive officer Tan Su Shan.

    “The market has spoken,” Tan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday (Oct 12).

    “It’s not a bad thing because now, people are asking for higher returns, and people are also looking at structures."

    “They’re making sure that whatever money is now being hoovered into the whole AI capex ecosystem will lead to some kind of long-term ROI that can then be repaid back to debt or bond or equity holders.”

    Tan, who leads South-east Asia’s biggest lender, said weaker firms may see their credit ratings revised downwards, though this risk repricing is “healthy” as the market wants to make sure that big financial commitments are sustainable. 

    DBS has originated about S$25 billion or US$20 billion of AI deals in 2026 so far, often as lead manager on syndicated loans and has held only a fraction of that, Tan said. The financing is mostly for hardware, from semiconductors and memory chips to data centres, she added. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Artificial IntelligenceDebt capital markets

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan (right) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS’ CEO Tan Su Shan.

    Companies still in search of AI use cases with worthwhile ROI, says Broadcom’s CEO

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s S$6.1 million purchase comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry.

    Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The wealthy buy time, synthesis and judgment. Everyone else is handed information and left to assemble it themselves.

    Singapore’s wealth management success should extend to everyday families

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More