‘The market has spoken’: DBS CEO Tan Su Shan says market is repricing AI financing risks

She notes that weaker firms may see their credit ratings revised downwards

Tan, who leads South-east Asia’s largest bank, said risk repricing is “healthy” as the market wants to make sure that big financial commitments are sustainable. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] The market is repricing the risks around investments related to the buildup of artificial intelligence that could lead to more discipline in financing, according to DBS chief executive officer Tan Su Shan.

“The market has spoken,” Tan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday (Oct 12).

“It’s not a bad thing because now, people are asking for higher returns, and people are also looking at structures."

“They’re making sure that whatever money is now being hoovered into the whole AI capex ecosystem will lead to some kind of long-term ROI that can then be repaid back to debt or bond or equity holders.”

Tan, who leads South-east Asia’s biggest lender, said weaker firms may see their credit ratings revised downwards, though this risk repricing is “healthy” as the market wants to make sure that big financial commitments are sustainable.

DBS has originated about S$25 billion or US$20 billion of AI deals in 2026 so far, often as lead manager on syndicated loans and has held only a fraction of that, Tan said. The financing is mostly for hardware, from semiconductors and memory chips to data centres, she added. BLOOMBERG