MetaOptics’ shares end 10.4% lower after it defers US dual-listing plans

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Executive chairman Thng Chong Kim says listing on Nasdaq is still part of the company’s strategic plan

[SINGAPORE] Shares of MetaOptics plunged as much as 24.5 per cent on Tuesday (Aug 11), the first day of trading after it said it was deferring its plans for a US dual-listing.

That, and a withdrawal of its Nasdaq listing application, comes amid a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, recent whiplash in technological stocks’ price performances and ongoing technological disruption, it said on Friday.

Still, MetaOptics’ executive chairman Thng Chong Kim noted that dual listing is still part of the company’s strategic plan and aligns with its focus towards its key market and customers in the US.

Shares of MetaOptics fell to as low as S$0.40 within the first 15 minutes of market open on Tuesday, retreating S$0.13. The counter pared some losses by midday to be 11.3 per cent or S$0.06 down at S$0.47. It ended the session 10.4 per cent or S$0.055 lower at S$0.475.

The Catalist-listed company launched its initial public offering at S$0.20 a share and started trading in Singapore in September 2025. In November, it had said that a Nasdaq listing would enable it to gain access to a diversified pool of investors and improve the trading liquidity of its securities.

It is also the only company in Singapore developing single-layered glass lenses termed “metalenses”, which can replace multi-layer plastic lenses. Through this, the thickness and weight of camera modules can be greatly lowered, while durability and colour accuracy is enhanced.