Meta’s new Muse AI app tops charts, draws strong reviews

Its early popularity may show that AI bets could eventually pay off

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of making personalised AI assistants may finally be resonating with the broader consumer. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Meta Platforms’ new artificial intelligence agent, Muse, has quickly risen to the top of mobile app charts, a sign that the social media company is gaining traction in the increasingly crowded market for consumer AI assistants.

Muse is ranked the No. 1 free app on the US Apple iOS App and Google Play stores as of Monday (Sep 21).

The assistant, which is available for people 18 years and older, was downloaded more than 902,000 times in the six days after Meta introduced it on Sep 8, according to Abe Yousef, senior insights analyst at Sensor Tower.

That is more than the 773,000 downloads of its predecessor, the Meta AI app, in the same post-launch period, he added.

Muse is also available within Meta-owned WhatsApp, indicating it may have even more users beyond the number of standalone app downloads.

Muse lets people create customised AI agents, tools that can be sent out to the web to complete digital tasks on a user’s behalf.

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The key difference between Muse and the older Meta AI is Muse’s ability to respond based on users’ social content like Facebook Marketplace and Instagram, as well as to connect to third-party services like Gmail, Apple and Google calendars, OpenTable or other websites via a browser.

By contrast, the free Meta AI app, released last April, focuses on image and short-video generation and offers a less personalised experience. Muse is free to use within limits, but a US$20- or US$100-a-month subscription comes with more weekly tokens.

Muse’s early popularity may show that chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of making personalised AI assistants may finally be resonating with the broader consumer, and that its billion-dollar investments into data centres and AI research could eventually pay off.

“Meta has a hit on its hands with Muse,” analysts from Evercore ISI wrote in a note on Monday. “It amounts to a very tangible sign of successful product innovation” and is evidence that Meta’s US$200 billion AI investments “have not been in vain”. the analysts, led by Mark Mahaney, added.

The user trends suggest “a potentially very dramatic new driver of usage and engagement for Meta” and could bring “substantial new monetisation opportunities for Meta in the form of advertising, subscriptions and transaction revenue-share”, the Evercore researchers said.

Shares of Meta jumped 11 per cent on Monday, reaching its highest close since last October. The percentage gain was its biggest since April 2025. The stock had been little changed in 2026 so far before the rally.

The early success of Muse has also helped lift the stocks of some of Meta’s key suppliers, particularly makers of microprocessors. Advanced Micro Devices surged nearly 10 per cent, pushing its market value above US$1 trillion. Intel rose 12 per cent, and Arm Holdings soared 17 per cent. BLOOMBERG