Meta’s Zuckerberg weighs in on AI safety; favours evaluators over slowdown

‘Engaging independent evaluators and advisors is industry best practice’, he says

Meta decided on its own to slow work on Muse AI tool, rather than ask peers to also check their own progress first, Zuckerberg said. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Meta Platforms chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said artificial intelligence labs should rely on independent evaluators and advisers to ensure that models are safe.

“Engaging independent evaluators and advisors is industry best practice,” Zuckerberg wrote on Tuesday (Sep 15) in a post on X, joining a growing chorus of technology executives weighing in on a global debate over the best way to prevent AI systems from harming humanity.

Some company officials have voiced support for slowing the pace of AI development and advocated working together to achieve consensus.

Meta decided on its own to slow work on Muse AI tool, rather than ask peers to also check their own progress first, Zuckerberg wrote.

“Meta delayed shipping Muse for several months to focus on safety and security,” he wrote.

“We didn’t call for everyone else to do this before we would. We just did it as part of our day-to-day work because it was clearly the right thing for people and for us.”

A turbulent debate over AI’s economic and safety risks accelerated over the weekend with a 3,800-word essay from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who urged a slowdown in the pace of development of the most advanced systems so researchers can better understand potential threats.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk – whose companies are bitter rivals to Anthropic – endorsed Amodei’s missive, and an OpenAI executive said the company was working with Anthropic and Alphabet’s Google on AI safety. BLOOMBERG