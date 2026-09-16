The Business Times
business-time-50

Meta’s Zuckerberg weighs in on AI safety; favours evaluators over slowdown

‘Engaging independent evaluators and advisors is industry best practice’, he says

Summarise
Published Wed, Sep 16, 2026 · 08:50 AM
    • Meta decided on its own to slow work on Muse AI tool, rather than ask peers to also check their own progress first, Zuckerberg said.
    • Meta decided on its own to slow work on Muse AI tool, rather than ask peers to also check their own progress first, Zuckerberg said. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Meta Platforms chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said artificial intelligence labs should rely on independent evaluators and advisers to ensure that models are safe.

    “Engaging independent evaluators and advisors is industry best practice,” Zuckerberg wrote on Tuesday (Sep 15) in a post on X, joining a growing chorus of technology executives weighing in on a global debate over the best way to prevent AI systems from harming humanity

    Some company officials have voiced support for slowing the pace of AI development and advocated working together to achieve consensus.

    Meta decided on its own to slow work on Muse AI tool, rather than ask peers to also check their own progress first, Zuckerberg wrote.

    “Meta delayed shipping Muse for several months to focus on safety and security,” he wrote.

    “We didn’t call for everyone else to do this before we would. We just did it as part of our day-to-day work because it was clearly the right thing for people and for us.”

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    A turbulent debate over AI’s economic and safety risks accelerated over the weekend with a 3,800-word essay from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who urged a slowdown in the pace of development of the most advanced systems so researchers can better understand potential threats.

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk – whose companies are bitter rivals to Anthropic – endorsed Amodei’s missive, and an OpenAI executive said the company was working with Anthropic and Alphabet’s Google on AI safety. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Artificial IntelligenceMeta PlatformsMeta (facebook)Mark ZuckerbergOpenAIElon MuskSpaceXAnthropic

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    As demand for US bonds falls and yields rise, capital is typically drawn into the greenback, causing capital outflows from emerging market currencies.

    Why US$100 oil, 5% US yields affect Singdollar, ringgit differently vs other Asean currencies

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    Previews for the October launch of Lucerne Grand will begin on Sep 18.

    CDL to launch 570-unit Jurong project Lucerne Grand with prices from S$1.5 million

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More