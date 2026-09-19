Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says there’s ‘0% chance’ that world will end in 2030

He reiterates his stance that AI can be safely managed as calls for more guardrails mount

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (pictured at Dreamforce 2026 summit in San Francisco on Sep 16) has also argued against the need for new regulations. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang renewed his pushback against artificial intelligence doomsday scenarios, saying that the technology does not pose an extinction risk to humanity.

“However it’s characterised, 2030 is not going to be the end of the world,” Huang said in an interview with CBS News. “There is a 0 per cent chance it’s going to be the end of the world.”

During multiple appearances at events in recent days, the CEO has reiterated his stance that AI can be safely managed.

Huang, whose company is the leading provider of AI processors, has also argued against the need for new regulations.

Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon kicked off a wave of AI unease with his resignation earlier in September.

He warned that the researchers building AI “earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade”.

During the CBS interview, which is slated to air in full on Sunday (Sep 20), Huang argued that the industry should not slow down.

“We should go as fast as we can, irrespective of anyone else,” he said. “But we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they’re ready and deliver products that are unsafe.” BLOOMBERG