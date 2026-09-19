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OpenAI sees burning through US$278 billion by 2030: FT

The ChatGPT-maker is investing heavily in computing power and expects expenses to outpace gains

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Published Sat, Sep 19, 2026 · 09:45 AM
    • The figures were part of a private company presentation in July related to a computing deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
    • The figures were part of a private company presentation in July related to a computing deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SAN FRANCISCO] OpenAI expects that its negative free cash flow will reach US$278 billion from 2026 to the end of 2030, the Financial Times reported, citing a company presentation.

    The figures were part of a private company presentation in July related to a computing deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, who requested anonymity discussing non-public information. This person declined to discuss financial figures.

    Though the company projects its revenue will increase from US$36 billion in 2026 to US$350 billion in 2030, it is investing heavily in computing power and expects expenses to vastly outpace those gains, FT reported.

    OpenAI declined to comment.

    On Tuesday (Sep 15), Bloomberg reported that OpenAI has been holding early talks with investors about a fresh funding round that would value the company at more than US$1.2 trillion ahead of an initial public offering. The FT first reported those talks.

    OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman told Fortune earlier that the company’s long-anticipated IPO is still in the works but would not happen in 2026.

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    The additional funding, if the AI giant takes it, would provide flexibility to potentially push back its IPO further, by one or two quarters, Bloomberg reported. 

    Another reason OpenAI could consider additional fundraising would be to support more mergers and acquisitions, Bloomberg reported. BLOOMBERG

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