OpenAI sees burning through US$278 billion by 2030: FT
The ChatGPT-maker is investing heavily in computing power and expects expenses to outpace gains
- The figures were part of a private company presentation in July related to a computing deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SAN FRANCISCO] OpenAI expects that its negative free cash flow will reach US$278 billion from 2026 to the end of 2030, the Financial Times reported, citing a company presentation.
The figures were part of a private company presentation in July related to a computing deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, who requested anonymity discussing non-public information. This person declined to discuss financial figures.
Though the company projects its revenue will increase from US$36 billion in 2026 to US$350 billion in 2030, it is investing heavily in computing power and expects expenses to vastly outpace those gains, FT reported.
OpenAI declined to comment.
On Tuesday (Sep 15), Bloomberg reported that OpenAI has been holding early talks with investors about a fresh funding round that would value the company at more than US$1.2 trillion ahead of an initial public offering. The FT first reported those talks.
OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman told Fortune earlier that the company’s long-anticipated IPO is still in the works but would not happen in 2026.
Asean Intelligence
Get insights into businesses across South-east AsiaGet the free report
The additional funding, if the AI giant takes it, would provide flexibility to potentially push back its IPO further, by one or two quarters, Bloomberg reported.
Another reason OpenAI could consider additional fundraising would be to support more mergers and acquisitions, Bloomberg reported. BLOOMBERG
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
The Fed hiked rates for the first time since 2023. Will T-bills make a comeback?
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
From Haidilao to Oriental Kopi: How some of Asia’s favourite F&B players are faring in 2026
In a super-aged Singapore society, we must learn to differentiate independence from dignity