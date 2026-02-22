The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

‘Not how humans act’: How agentic AI is changing cyberattacks

The only viable defence is to fight fire with fire

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • AI agents are increasingly handling almost every aspect of a cyberattack, with humans stepping in only for strategic decisions.
    • AI agents are increasingly handling almost every aspect of a cyberattack, with humans stepping in only for strategic decisions. PHOTO: FREEPIK

    Scott Shuey

    Published Sun, Feb 22, 2026 · 11:15 AM

    [SINGAPORE] Reuben Koh knows when he’s watching artificial intelligence (AI) attack a network – the patterns look all wrong.

    “We know that AI agents are being utilised in this manner because no human would do it that way,” he told Tech in Asia.

    For decades, coordinated cyberattacks have been slow and methodical, unfolding over days or weeks. An attacker would gain initial access, then move carefully through the network, trying to avoid detection.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Artificial IntelligenceTechnologyCybersecurityTech In AsiaTech in Asia

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More