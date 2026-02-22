‘Not how humans act’: How agentic AI is changing cyberattacks

The only viable defence is to fight fire with fire

AI agents are increasingly handling almost every aspect of a cyberattack, with humans stepping in only for strategic decisions. PHOTO: FREEPIK

[SINGAPORE] Reuben Koh knows when he’s watching artificial intelligence (AI) attack a network – the patterns look all wrong.

“We know that AI agents are being utilised in this manner because no human would do it that way,” he told Tech in Asia.

For decades, coordinated cyberattacks have been slow and methodical, unfolding over days or weeks. An attacker would gain initial access, then move carefully through the network, trying to avoid detection.