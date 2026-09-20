Trump proposes ‘AI Force’ amid rogue-agent fears but rejects new regulations

Trump proposes follow-up to his Space Force but continued to dismiss worries about AI’s pace or potential for harm

Trump did not make clear whether he envisioned the new AI Force as a military command or a civilian agency or department. PHOTO: REUTERS

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is so enamoured of Space Force, a military command he created in his first term, that he keeps its flag by his desk in the Oval Office. He took personal interest in the design of its uniforms, which bear close resemblance to those of Galactic Empire officers in Star Wars.

On Saturday (Sep 19), Trump proposed a follow-on to Space Force: a new “AI Force.” But he left to earthbound speculation what, exactly, it was supposed to do.

Trump cast his announcement – along with his promise to appoint a new AI “Czar” for the White House – as an effort to boost the artificial intelligence industry, saying “we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it.”

In the roiling debate in Washington over regulating frontier AI models and the companies that produce them, or slowing down development until the mystery is solved about the summer in which AI agents went rogue, Trump continues to side with the “accelerationists,” who call for the government to stay out of the way.

Trump, in his social media post, compared warnings about AI with warnings about global warming and conspiracies that he said were created by “Radical Left Democrats,” ignoring concerns about AI shared by many US Republicans.

Trump did not make clear whether he envisioned the new AI Force as a military command or a civilian agency or department. White House officials did not respond to an e-mail seeking clarification.

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And at a moment when the battle is on in Washington over the prospect of federal oversight of frontier models and Chinese-developed open-source alternatives, he did not explain how the AI Force would fit in as private sector rivals race for even more powerful AI models.

Trump’s posting was cheered by his last AI czar, venture capitalist David Sacks.

“President Trump understands the media hoax cycle better than anyone else,” he wrote on social media. “That is why he is refusing the ‘pause’ that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are demanding. A pause would not make America safer. It would hand the frontier to China.”

This is not the first time that Trump has called for the creation of new institutions to take on a technological challenge.

In his first term, after a meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, he declared that the two men would create a joint cyberspace force to fight cybercrime. His national security aides said they were mystified about why the US would join forces with a primary rival for power in the cyber arena. The idea was quietly dropped.

In this case, there are already institutions aimed at overseeing AI issues.

US Cyber Command is actively experimenting with frontier models, including Anthropic’s powerful Mythos, to find vulnerabilities in adversary computer networks, making them more ripe for attack. It is also trying to help patch previously undiscovered vulnerabilities in critical US infrastructure systems.

That is also the task of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the US Department of Homeland Security. But its personnel has been gutted since Trump came to office, in part because of the agency’s role in declaring that the 2020 presidential election was among the best-run in modern times. It challenged his arguments that the vote had been rigged.

On Sep 18, former President Barack Obama for the first time publicly criticised Trump over his approach to AI, saying that the president was setting the country back at an important moment, warning that the technology could “deeply affect our health and our safety.”

“There’s no replacement for an effective, government regulatory structure,” Obama said at an event at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. “And the challenge we have is that, obviously, we have a president currently that has said that’s for losers.”

The US, he added, is facing “a gap, at least of a couple of years” while Trump is in office, because of a federal government “that is not capable of or willing to – I would argue both – of putting together a serious regulatory framework.”

Obama recently urged Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the top House Democrat, to develop a clear agenda for the party on AI. But on Sep 18, Obama also turned his focus to voters.

“I would encourage voters to pay attention to this,” Obama said at Colgate. “If somebody does not have a serious plan for how to deal with this, then they’re not meeting the moment, and you should probably look for somebody else.”

Neither party has united around a defined position on AI regulation, and neither has claimed a clear advantage with voters on the issue, according to polls. NYTIMES