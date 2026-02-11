The Business Times
Vizzio snags Nasdaq vice-chair and ex-Temasek, SingPost leaders, two years after credential saga

Robert McCooey, Raymond Chiam and Shahrin Abdol Salam, among others, have joined the tech startup

Benjamin Cher

Published Wed, Feb 11, 2026 · 10:00 AM
    • Nasdaq vice-chairman and global head of capital markets Robert McCooey has joined Vizzio as a senior adviser to the board. PHOTO: VIZZIO TECHNOLOGIES

    [SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance and 3D-mapping startup Vizzio Technologies announced new appointments to its board on Wednesday (Feb 11).

    Robert “Bob” McCooey, Nasdaq’s vice-chairman and global head of capital markets, has joined the company as a senior adviser to the board.

    “With the recent framework between Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq to facilitate dual listings, it is not hard to imagine Vizzio emerging as a prime candidate,” said McCooey. “Given the pace at which the company is growing, that outcome feels very achievable.”

