Robert McCooey, Raymond Chiam and Shahrin Abdol Salam, among others, have joined the tech startup

[SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance and 3D-mapping startup Vizzio Technologies announced new appointments to its board on Wednesday (Feb 11).

Robert “Bob” McCooey, Nasdaq’s vice-chairman and global head of capital markets, has joined the company as a senior adviser to the board.

“With the recent framework between Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq to facilitate dual listings, it is not hard to imagine Vizzio emerging as a prime candidate,” said McCooey. “Given the pace at which the company is growing, that outcome feels very achievable.”