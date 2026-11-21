Wonder, started by e-commerce entrepreneur Marc Lore, acquired Grubhub in 2024 for US$150 million

Bankers for Wonder have been in touch with Walmart, Target, Kroger and other chains about a possible acquisition. PHOTO: REUTERS

GRUBHUB owner Wonder is considering a sale of the food-delivery business, the Wall Street Journal reported, adding to a wave of dealmaking in the sector.

Bankers for Wonder have been in touch with Walmart, Target, Kroger and other chains about a possible acquisition, according to the Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. Wonder paid US$150 million in cash for Grubhub and assumed US$500 million of debt, the newspaper said.

The discussions follow DoorDash’s agreement to buy rival Instacart in a deal that valued the company at about US$17 billion. Uber Technologies, which held talks at one point to buy Instacart, signed a deal in July for Germany’s Delivery Hero in a bid to grow internationally.

Wonder, started by e-commerce entrepreneur Marc Lore, acquired Grubhub in 2024. BLOOMBERG