Wonder explores sale of delivery service Grubhub: report
Wonder, started by e-commerce entrepreneur Marc Lore, acquired Grubhub in 2024 for US$150 million
- Bankers for Wonder have been in touch with Walmart, Target, Kroger and other chains about a possible acquisition. PHOTO: REUTERS
GRUBHUB owner Wonder is considering a sale of the food-delivery business, the Wall Street Journal reported, adding to a wave of dealmaking in the sector.
Bankers for Wonder have been in touch with Walmart, Target, Kroger and other chains about a possible acquisition, according to the Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. Wonder paid US$150 million in cash for Grubhub and assumed US$500 million of debt, the newspaper said.
The discussions follow DoorDash’s agreement to buy rival Instacart in a deal that valued the company at about US$17 billion. Uber Technologies, which held talks at one point to buy Instacart, signed a deal in July for Germany’s Delivery Hero in a bid to grow internationally.
Wonder, started by e-commerce entrepreneur Marc Lore, acquired Grubhub in 2024. BLOOMBERG
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