World's biggest flying lab comes to Asia on air pollution mission

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 2:36 pm
Crew and scientists of Nasa's DC-8 airborne science laboratory work inside the aircraft and readings taken from the aircraft can help improve the interpretation of satellite data, and lead to more accurate models.
PHOTO: AFP

Nasa

NASA has kicked off a series of marathon flights in Asia with the world’s biggest flying laboratory, in an ambitious mission to improve the models that help to forecast and fight air pollution.

Millions of deaths each year are linked to air pollution, and improving the ability to identify its sources and behaviour can lead to more accurate warning systems for the public.

Starting this week in the Philippines, the US agency’s DC-8 is flying for up to eight hours at a time – sometimes just 15 metres from the ground – to swoop up air particles for study.

“We can provide direct measurements of how much pollution is coming from different sources. And that’s one of the primary inputs to the air quality forecasting models,” Nasa’s Barry Lefer told reporters on Thursday (Feb 8) at Clark International Airport, around 80 km north of Manila.

Air quality forecasting relies on readings from ground stations as well as satellites, but both methods are limited in their ability to see how pollutants are spread in the air, according to experts.

Readings from aircraft can help fill that gap, improve the interpretation of satellite data, and lead to more accurate models.

SEE ALSO

Combining the air, space and ground readings is necessary for policies “regarding public health, regarding industrial compliance, regarding... ecosystem preservation and conservation”, said Maria Antonia Loyzaga, secretary of the Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Packed with dozens of highly sensitive instruments, the Nasa lab has flown twice so far this week in a figure-eight pattern over some of the most densely populated areas of the Philippines, including the capital region, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

It has been accompanied by a smaller Nasa Gulfstream jet, whose instruments can create three-dimensional maps of pollutants in the air.

In the coming weeks, the jets will also conduct research flights over South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

Results from the study will be shared with the public after a year, Nasa programme officials said.

The project, named ASIA-AQ, is a collaboration between the US agency and governments in a region with some of the highest air pollution-linked death rates in the world.

Manila Observatory scientist Maria Cambaliza told reporters on Thursday that about a third of global air pollution-linked deaths are recorded in Asia.

In the Philippines, she added, there are 100 such deaths per 100,000 people. AFP

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Philippines

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Startups & Tech

Grab, GoTo to revive talks for ride-hailing mega merger: sources

Baidu partners with Lenovo in third China AI smartphone deal

OpenAI’s Altman in talks to raise funds for chips, AI initiative

Japan allocates 45 billion yen to fire up domestic chip research

Shopee lawsuit loss sparks debate on non-competition clauses

Microsoft in talks to end trade body's cloud computing complaint

Breaking News

Most Popular