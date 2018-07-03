You are here

Home > Startups

Amazon sales event Prime Day to debut in Singapore on July 16

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 1:00 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

AMAZON’S largest annual sales event, Prime Day, will launch in Singapore for the first time this year.

It will happen for 36 hours from the midday of July 16 - a day after the 2018 Fifa World Cup final - to the midnight of July 17 (Singapore time).

Prime Day, which Amazon describes as an "epic day of our best deals", will see major reductions across most product categories on Amazon’s marketplace, notably in electronics and homeware.

Henry Low, Amazon’s director of Prime Now for the Asia-Pacific, said that Prime Day will mark Amazon’s first-year anniversary in Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He told The Business Times (BT) in an interview: "Singapore will enjoy a customised set of benefits, and curated set of deals across products ranging from toys and baby to home and kitchen to electronics."

Only Amazon Prime members can partake in Prime Day. Amazon Prime is a paid membership programme - costing S$2.99 a month, with the option of a 30-day free trial - that offers members exclusive shipping, shopping and entertainment benefits. Amazon Prime Now, a benefit of Amazon Prime, offers ultra-fast delivery in under two hours and at no additional fee.

Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Prime were rolled out in Singapore in July 2017 and December 2017 respectively, then marking the e-commerce giant's first foray into the South-east Asian market.

Mr Low said that Singapore will be among four countries to celebrate Prime Day for the first time this year. The other three countries are Australia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, which like Singapore, only recently landed Amazon’s Prime and Prime Now services. This year, a total of 17 countries will celebrate Prime Day.

When asked if Prime Day is a means for Amazon to amass more paying members, Mr Low said that more users sign up to become Amazon Prime members on Prime Day than any other day. He added that Prime Day was started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20-year anniversary and thank its Prime members. To-date, Amazon has about 100 million Amazon Prime members globally.

Mr Low told BT that Amazon has tweaked its platform to cater to the tastes and needs of Singaporean customers, including adding “millions” of new products for the local market since it launched here last year. "We have added more selections in organic products, Japanese consumables and Korean beauty, just to name a few."

He noted that Singapore is one of Amazon’s "highest export customer bases". That is, Singaporean customers "buy a lot" from Amazon’s international website and are “willing to wait and pay for the products to arrive”. He said: "This contributed to our decision to expand our services to Singaporean customers."

Mr Low also said that Amazon’s entry into Singapore has had a business impact on several local SMEs (small and medium enterprises). "Amazon works with a variety of local providers to make ultra-fast deliveries possible, including sourcing local products, independent contractors and small delivery service partners to get deliveries to customers in fast speeds.”

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
4 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
5 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

Jul 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Chip Eng Seng, Sembcorp Industries

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening