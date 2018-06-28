Asian stock photos marketplace Pixerf gets S$2m seed funding; launches in region

PIXERF, an online marketplace that offers Asia-centric visual content such as stock photos, has raised S$2 million in seed investment from undisclosed private investors.

The homegrown startup also announced on Thursday that it has officially launched in the region.

Pixerf, founded by former creative agency professionals Sa’at Ismail and Michele Lee, is a digital platform that was created to address the existing shortage of visual content that "authentically represents Asia’s diverse landscape".

This round of funding will be used to enhance Pixerf’s platform, reinforce its user acquisition efforts in multiple markets, and support increasing client demand, said the startup.

"Pixerf empowers visual artists by providing a platform for them to showcase and earn from their work, as well as broaden their network, knowledge and skills."

Brands, creative agencies and media outlets can use Pixerf to source for and acquire visual content that matches specific business, marketing and editorial needs, the company said.

In addition to Asian stock photos, Pixerf’s roadmap for growth includes introducing stock videos and vector illustrations into its marketplace in the coming months, the company added.